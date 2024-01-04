Kuwait Urges Nationals In Lebanon To Be Cautious, Leave Willingly

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Ministry urged nationals in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave willingly to evade any potential military escalation in the area due to the continuous Israeli aggression on Gaza.
In a statement, the Ministry asked citizens to adhere to instructions of the Lebanese authorities in case of emergency and to contact the Kuwaiti embassy in Beirut should they need any assistance on the following number 0096171171441. (end)
