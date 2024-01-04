Three People Injured At US High School Shooting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Three people were injured in a shooting attack at Perry High School, Iowa State, on Thursday morning - the first day after winter break, and the shooter was dead.

Two students and an administrator were wounded and the attacker was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, NBC News reported, citing law-enforcers.

Details on those injuries were not immediately available.

Today is the beginning of the second semester for the Perry Community School District following the winter break.

The shooting comes days before the Iowa caucuses, which will kick off the 2024 Republican presidential primary process on January 15. (end)

