City Of Wilton Manors Collaborates With Broward County Cultural Division Public Art & Design Program To Launch Innovative Public Art Plan And Survey

The City of Wilton Manors, in partnership with Broward County Cultural Division Public Art & Design Program, is seeking the public's input for a survey that will inform its new Public Art Plan . This major initiative is part of the City's overall Strategic Plan, and underscores Wilton Manors' dedication to fostering a vibrant arts and culture community.

The Public Art Plan will serve as a pivotal starting point, shaping the City's arts and culture policy, and establishing the process for selecting public art for the City. By adopting a strategic approach to public art, Wilton Manors aims to create inclusive and engaging artistic experiences throughout the City.

Envisioned by the Wilton Manors City Commission, the public art program aims to elevate the quality of life for residents and drive economic prosperity for local businesses. Embracing creativity and innovation, new public art installations will appeal to residents and attract visitors, enhancing the City's reputation as a thriving cultural hub.

Community comment and engagement are vital to the public art planning process. Recognizing this, and the important role that residents and stakeholders of Wilton Manors play in shaping the City's artistic landscape, the survey provides an opportunity to share valuable insights, preferences, and ideas about desired locations for public art, types of art installations, and elements of Wilton Manors that hold special significance.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Broward County Cultural Division's Public Art & Design Program to bring this Public Art Plan to fruition. The collective voice of our residents and community members will be a driving force behind creating a vibrant and culturally enriched Wilton Manors," said Mayor Scott Newton.

No prior art experience is required to participate in the survey, which welcomes all residents, business owners, and individuals working within the City to contribute.

To take part in the survey and be an integral part of shaping the City's artistic vision, visit . The survey will remain accessible until April 30, 2024.

About Broward County Cultural Division's Public Art & Design Program:

Broward County Cultural Division's Public Art & Design Program, launched in 1976, enhances our community through 80 annual art activities. We advise cities on developing public art programs, and Broward County County's collection now boasts 310+ public artworks. Explore our collection here

and experience the art of Broward County.

About the City of Wilton Manors:

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community.

It was recognized as a village in 1947 and incorporated as a city in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city, from shopping and dining to public art and family-friendly events, yet still maintains miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating the inclusivity of its approximate 12,000 residents. In 2023, the City received its Certified Local Government designation for historical preservation from the United States Department of the Interior. To learn more about the live, work, and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit .

