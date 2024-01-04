Clean2clean Inc. - Enhancing New York's Commercial And Post-Construction Cleanliness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Clean2Clean Inc YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Clean2Clean Inc . has established itself as a prominent provider of commercial cleaning and post-construction cleaning services in New York. This accomplishment stems from its commitment to high-quality service and customer satisfaction."Our expertise is reflected in every job we undertake," says Mary Piven, the Founder of Clean2Clean Inc. "We understand the unique cleaning needs of New York's businesses and construction sites and tailor our services accordingly."The company is proud of its use of environmentally friendly cleaning products, staying up-to-date with the latest cleaning technologies, and ensuring meticulous attention to detail. Each project is managed with utmost care to minimize disruption to clients' operations while achieving results that exceed expectations.- Clean2Clean Inc. specializes in a wide range of commercial cleaning services, including:- Office Cleaning: Comprehensive cleaning services for office spaces, including dusting, vacuuming, and sanitization.- Post-Construction Cleaning: Thorough cleaning of construction sites to remove dust, debris, and construction residue.- Window Cleaning: Professional window cleaning services for commercial buildings, ensuring clarity and shine.- Carpet Cleaning: Deep cleaning of carpets using eco-friendly products and advanced cleaning techniques.- Floor Maintenance: Expert maintenance of various floor types, including hardwood, tile, and vinyl.- Restroom Sanitization: Detailed cleaning and sanitizing of restrooms in commercial buildings.- Waste Management: Efficient waste collection and disposal services, adhering to environmental standards.- Disinfection Services: High-level disinfection services to maintain hygienic and safe environments.- Upholstery Cleaning: Specialized cleaning services for upholstery, including sofas, chairs, and fabric partitions.- Green Cleaning: Use of eco-friendly cleaning products and methods for a sustainable approach."Each sweep, wipe, and polish is a testament to our unwavering dedication to cleanliness and hygiene," adds Mary Piven, the Founder of Clean2Clean Inc. "We don't just clean spaces; we create environments that promote productivity and well-being."Clean2Clean Inc. offers its commercial cleaning services across New York, including all five boroughs - Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island. Whether it's a bustling city office or a post-construction site, their team is equipped to handle diverse cleaning needs, ensuring top-quality service for a broad range of clients throughout the area.As a fully licensed and insured company, Clean2Clean Inc. adheres to all state and local regulations concerning cleaning and sanitation. This includes comprehensive liability and workers' compensation insurance, ensuring the safety and protection of both their team and their clients.Clean2Clean Inc. encourages businesses and construction firms to discover their range of cleaning services, where they strive to deliver quality and reliability that has established them as a dependable partner in commercial and post-construction cleaning.For more information about Clean2Clean Inc. and to schedule a consultation, please visit or call (800) 743-0121.About Clean2Clean Inc.Established in 2009, Clean2Clean Inc. has been a leader in commercial cleaning and post-construction clean-up in New York. Known for its eco-friendly approach, meticulous cleaning methods, and client-focused service, Clean2Clean Inc. continues to set the standard for excellence in the cleaning industry.

