Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. Provides Infomercials Highlighting Their Digital Engagement Technology

Digital Engagement Engine (TM) Provides Dynamic Digital Presence

Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB:XESP)

MINNESOTA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB: XESP), a digital engagement and AI company, is releasing a series of infomercials that provide a clear and deeper understanding of the capabilities of its Digital Engagement EngineTM (the DE2). The infomercials target multiple verticals in highly regulated markets and unregulated markets, including MedTech, Biotech, and FinTech. They also target diverse markets, including the eGaming world and beyond, displaying a glimpse of the power that the company's full-stack managed service platform possesses to provide growth at scale for B2B and B2B2C businesses. This dynamic digital engagement service drives faster growth for small companies looking to get noticed and helps bigger companies maintain or grow their market share.XESP's videos can be accessed on their website at . The visual presentations provide a conversational explanation of the advantages of a strong digital presence. They also provide an overview of XESP's disruptive technology, the Digital Engagement EngineTM, and how it helps companies maintain continual, relevant connections to their target audiences.About Electronic Servitor Publication NetworkElectronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB: XESP) is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions for multiple verticals. XESP's managed service product is powered by a sophisticated tech stack -the Digital Engagement EngineTM. XESP's technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action -driving growth for client companies.

