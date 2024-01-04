LĀK Medspa Hosts Exclusive Event On Body Contouring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Lisa ErhardWAYZATA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LĀK MedSpa celebrates a new year of beauty and wellness by hosting a unique event featuring live demonstrations and discussions on advanced body contouring treatments such as CoolSculpting Elite , CoolTone , and Emsculpt Neo .Guests will enjoy live demonstrations, expert insights, special event-only pricing, and the chance to win luxurious prizes like Jeuvea, Botox, and Daxxify treatments, CoolSculpt Elite Cycles, laser hair removal, and more. The event also marks the unveiling of LĀK MedSpa's new membership program and offers first access to event attendees."At LĀK MedSpa we believe that if you look better, you feel better. We believe in the power of embracing your natural beauty and enhancing it for a renewed glow. Our mission is to provide a sanctuary where self-care meets science, and join with you in partnership as you embark on your journey to a renewed you!" said Dr. Lisa Erhard, Owner and Directing Physician.Don't miss this opportunity to elevate beauty with LĀK MedSpa. RSVP now to start 2024 with confidence and elegance. "I'm not only a doctor that offers body contouring treatments," said Dr. Lisa. "I am also a patient who has personally experienced the powerful transformation of CoolSculpting my stubborn fat away. I now have the smooth shape I've always wanted. Let me guide you through your transformation with CoolSculpt Elite and EmSculpt Neo."For more details and to RSVP, visit . Space is limited, so act now to reserve a spot at this transformative event.About LĀK MedSpa: Located in Wayzata, MN, LĀK MedSpa is renowned for its advanced aesthetic treatments and personalized care, dedicated to enhancing the lives of women and men in the Minneapolis area.

