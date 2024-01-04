Empowering Women In Business: Brooklyn Hodge Named ISI® Multi-Unit Franchise Partner Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brooklyn Hodge

GROVETOWN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brooklyn Hodge, former educator turned entrepreneur, has recently been honored as the Multi-Unit Franchise Partner of the Year at the 2023 Train For Life Convention. Alongside her husband Joe Hodge, Brooklyn owns and operates two successful ISI® Elite Training locations in Grovetown and Evans, Georgia.Brooklyn left her teaching career, feeling unfulfilled and out of alignment with her purpose. She then discovered the power of franchising with ISI®, turning her pain into a transformational journey that led her to being a leading franchise owner."Brooklyn's story is an inspiration to everyone, especially women who feel they're not operating in their purpose," said an internal representative from ISI®. "She stepped into ownership with courage and grace, proving that you can turn your passion into impact."Brooklyn and Joe's first location opened in January 2020, with their second opening in the fall of 2023. Together, they serve over 650 members, providing a dynamic, high-energy fitness experience that promotes strength, movement, and body confidence.Managing a household, a career, and five kids, Brooklyn exemplifies the power of women in leadership. "You deserve it," says Brooklyn. "You can hustle for that muscle in your career and your life. The skills you use in managing your home, your career, they all translate beautifully into business ownership."Brooklyn works full time in the business, overseeing the leaders of the two locations, while Joe, a veteran and former Marine, balances his full-time career in project management with the role of president of the FAC. Together, they create an unparalleled fitness experience for their members.Brooklyn's story is part of a growing trend at ISI®, where strong female leadership is celebrated. The brand is proud to highlight other successful female owners within the brand, such as Jasmina, Fallon, Laila, Ellen, Evelyn, and more.Follow Brooklyn's inspiring journey on Instagram at , and explore the vibrant community at the ISI® Evans and Grovetown locations on Instagram at and respectively.With Brooklyn's story, ISI® aims to inspire and empower more women to step into business ownership and operate in their true purpose. It's not just about the financial gain, it's about purpose, passion, and impact."Gear up and step into your power," says Brooklyn. "There's an incredible community here at ISI® ready to support you."For more information about becoming an ISI® franchise partner, visit ISIfranchise.About ISI® Elite TrainingISI® Elite Training is a leading fitness franchise, offering dynamic, high-energy workouts for all fitness levels. With a strong emphasis on community and inclusivity, ISI® Elite Training aims to inspire and empower its members to achieve their fitness goals and live their best life.

Matt Coffey

ISI® Elite Training

+1 336-817-9396

email us here