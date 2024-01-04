More Than 1.2 Million Passengers Travelled Through Dubai Around New Year

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 5:04 PM

Last updated: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 11:09 PM

As Dubai locals and residents wind down their New Year celebrations, marked by breathtaking fireworks and extravagant parties, the numbers reveal a record-breaking influx of travellers to the emirate during the holiday season. Dubai has once again emerged as a top destination for tourists seeking unforgettable experience during New Year's Eve celebrations.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) on Thursday reported a remarkable surge in traveller numbers to Dubai during the New Year holiday season. From December 27, 2023, to January 1, 2024, over 1.2 million passengers pass through Dubai's air, land, and sea ports, solidifying the city's reputation as a global hotspot.

The peak of this travel surge occurred on December 30, 2023, with an astounding 224,380 passengers passing through Dubai in a single day. This remarkable volume underscores Dubai's allure as an international destination for travellers seeking memorable experiences.

The travel statistics are distributed across various ports, with the majority of approximately 1.14 million travellers being handled by Dubai's airports. The land ports facilitated the movement of 76,376 passengers, while the sea ports catered to 27,108 travellers. Overall, the period saw 693,018 arrivals compared to 546,610 departures.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), emphasised that the impressive statistics heightened the city's status as a preferred choice for individuals worldwide. He expressed his pride in Dubai's reputation among the millions who selected it as their New Year's celebration destination, noting that Dubai's GDRFA, airports, and ports consistently deliver exceptional experiences to visitors year-round.

Dubai's remarkable ability to attract a significant number of visitors during the New Year holiday season further solidifies its position as a global hub for tourism and travel. With its world-class infrastructure, exceptional hospitality, and diverse attractions, the emirate continues to captivate the hearts and minds of travellers from around the world.

ALSO READ:

Dubai well-positioned to cash in on global travel boom, study says

Dubai: How tech is easing check-in procedures at DXB

UAE among top destinations during Christmas, New Year