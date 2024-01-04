Kuwait: Amiri Order Appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem As Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Kuwait: Amir of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Order Thursday appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem as Prime Minister and assigned him to form a government.
According to Kuwait news agency (KUNA), the Order, issued following traditional consultations, also assigned him to form a government and submit the line-up to the country's Amir to issue a decree of their appointment.
MENAFN04012024000063011010ID1107686150
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.