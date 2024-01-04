Kuwait: Amiri Order Appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem As Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Amir of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Order Thursday appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem as Prime Minister and assigned him to form a government.

According to Kuwait news agency (KUNA), the Order, issued following traditional consultations, also assigned him to form a government and submit the line-up to the country's Amir to issue a decree of their appointment.