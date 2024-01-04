Qatar To Meet Jordan Friendly In Preparation For Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari national football team is set to face Jordan in a friendly match on Friday in both teams' preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, hosted by Doha from Jan. 12 until Feb. 10, 2024.

This will be the second and final test for the team Qatar during their home camp in their preparation for the tournament as they previously faced Cambodia on Dec. 31 where they won 3-0.

The match will also mark the second for team Jordan, who met their Japanese counterpart in Beirut before arriving in Doha before their third friendly match against Japan on Jan. 9.

Marquez Lopez, the new head coach of team Qatar, who succeeded the former Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, seeks to use the friendly matches optimally by choosing the most appropriate formation with which he will play in the opening match of the tournament against team Lebanon at the Lusail World Cup Stadium on Jan. 12 within Group A competitions, which also include China and Tajikistan.

Lopez relies on his great knowledge of the players after he spent six seasons in Qatari football as the head of the technical management of the Al Wakra team before the Qatar Football Association (QSA) used his services to lead the first team in the Asian Cup. Since he assumed his position as head coach of team Qatar in mid-December, he has worked on conveying his technical ideas that he will follow during the tournament to the players to appear in the best possible way and defend their 2019 title.

On Wednesday, Lopez announced the final squad that will compete in the continental championship, keeping many players who participated in the winning of the last title in 2019, in addition to adding other players who have recently emerged remarkably.