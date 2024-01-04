Squads Announced For Participating Teams In AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Kuala Lumpur: The 24 teams participating in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 announced the lists of their players to participate in the continental finals, which will be held in Doha from Jan.12 until Feb.10.

"With just over eight days remaining until the 18th edition of Asias flagship mens football competition kicks off, squads featuring the continents biggest names, as well as stars of the future, were formally registered on Tuesday", the Asian Football Confederation noted in a statement today.

The Qatar national team, which holds the title of the last edition, stands out in the ranks of Almoez Ali, the best player and top scorer in the previous edition, along with midfielder Akram Afif, while the Japanese national team includes a squad distinguished by the presence of many professional players in Europe, and the Australian national team relies on a mixture of stars including experienced players and talented young players.

Striker Son Heung-min will lead the Republic of Korea team looking to end the period of absence from the coronation and obtain the third title in the history of the tournament, while Salem Aldawsari stands out at the top of the list of the Saudi team searching for the fourth title, and Mehdi Taremi leads the Iranian team.

The 2023 Asian Cup will start on Jan.12, with host Qatar meeting Lebanon at Lusail Stadium, which will also be the venue for the final match on Feb.10