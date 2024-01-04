Saudi Arabia Wins 1-0 Against Lebanon In Friendly Ahead Of AFC Asian Cup 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Doha, Qatar: A second-half goal from Firas Al Buraikan gave Saudi Arabia a 1-0 friendly win over Lebanon in Doha on Thursday.



The match was part of Saudi Arabia's preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, set to kick off Jan. 12 and run through Feb. 10.



Drawn in Group F, the three-time title holders will take on Oman on Jan. 16 before facing Kyrgyzstan and Thailand in Jan. 21 and 25 respectively.



Lebanon will clash with hosts and defending champions Qatar in the opening match before playing China and Tajikistan.



The first two teams of each group will advance to the last-16 along with the best four third-placed teams.