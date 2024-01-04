Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Ministers' Calls For Displacing Palestinians From Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned in strongest terms the remarks made by the Ministers of Finance and National Security in the occupation government regarding the force-displacement of Gaza's residents, the reoccupation of the Strip, and settlements construction, considering these remarks to be an extension of the occupation approach to violating the rights of the fraternal Palestinian people, contempt for international laws and agreements, and its poisonous efforts to block the way to opportunities for peace, especially the two-state solution.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the policy of collective punishment and forced displacement practiced by the occupation authority with Gaza's residents will not change the fact that Gaza is Palestinian soil and will remain Palestinian. In this context, the ministry underscored the need for the international community to line up with determination to confront the extremist and provocative policies of the Israeli occupation to avoid the continuation of the violence spiral in the region and its extension to the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the only guarantee for achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East is reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause according to the Arab Initiative and the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent, viable State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the Palestinian people's enjoyment of their inalienable rights.