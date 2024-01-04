Ministry Of Public Health Moves Reception Area To Back Lobby

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

The Ministry of Public Health announced the start of renovation works in its main reception area on the ground floor of the building. As a result, during the renovation period, the reception area has been temporarily moved to the back lobby.

In a statement on its social media, it said that the reception area, including security, visitors and services countrers have been moved temporarily to the back lobby area near the parking entrance until the renovation work is completed.



The main entrance door will be used for entry and exit of employees only, it added.

Sign boards have been placed to direct visitors and public to the new temporary reception area.