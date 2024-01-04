Doha Metro Travel Cards Now Accepted On Metrolink

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Travel cards are now accepted on metrolink services.

"Your journey just got easier with metrolink!," announced Doha Metro & Lusail Tram on social media.

Travel card holders may now tap their cards, standard and gold club, on the reader upon boarding the bus to utilize its service.



Expo 2023 Doha unveils exclusive fan zone for Asian Cup 2023

Souq Waqif International Honey & Dates Exhibitions begins in Feb Festival for local agricultural produce begins today at Expo

Read Also

However, the new option does not apply to paper tickets.

Children above the age of five are also mandated to tap in to use the metrolink services.

It further added that metrolink QR Code and Karwa Smartcards, which were initially implemented, are still valid.