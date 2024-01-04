Temporary Road Closure On Mesaimeer Intersection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced a temporary road closure at Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani Intersection (Mesaimeer Intersection) for seven hours, effective on Friday, January 5, 2024, from 2 am to 9 am.

"Please be aware of the temporary road closure at Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani Intersection (Mesaimeer Intersection). The closure is scheduled for Friday, January 5, 2024, from 2:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Road users are advised to use the service road parallel to Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor and follow the traffic signs to reach their destinations. Drive safely," MoI stated in its announcement on social media platforms.