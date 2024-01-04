S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp And City Wide Club Unite To Spread Holiday Cheer In Houston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is enthusiastic about actively participating in community initiatives while simultaneously expanding its presence as a company. Through a collaborative effort with the esteemed non-profit organization, City Wide Club, SCDC translated its eagerness into purposeful engagement. The combined impact of these initiatives, coupled with SCDC's generous contributions, brought joy to more than 25 Houston families by providing them with not only a wholesome Christmas meal but also additional groceries to sustain them in the days ahead. Undoubtedly, this collaborative endeavor was a genuine cause for celebration!City Wide Club, a pillar in the Houston community, orchestrated its 45th Annual Christmas Super Feast on December 23rd, recognized as the "Nation's Largest Feeding and Turkey Distribution." The event, hosted at the prestigious George Brown Convention Center, served a staggering 30,000 individuals. Going beyond a traditional holiday meal, the Christmas Super Feast offered families a comprehensive Christmas experience, providing between 60 to 80 pounds of food items-enough to sustain a family for an entire week.This hallmark event extended its generosity beyond meals, ensuring less fortunate children received brand-new toys, spreading Christmas joy throughout the community. The Christmas Super Feast also offered essential items to families and underprivileged children in crisis including crucial sanitation items and valuable school supplies.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is honored to stand in solidarity with City Wide Club in this impactful community initiative that addressed the immediate needs of individuals and families. Aligning with SCDC's mission to Suppling, Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education (S.H.A.R.E.), this partnership is a testament to the shared values of both organizations. SCDC expresses sincere gratitude to City Wide Club for the opportunity to collaborate this Christmas season, highlighting the importance of compassion, support, and unity in building a stronger community.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit

