Training Masters, Inc. Announces The Sale Of STARS Campus Solutions By Campus Connect, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Training Masters, Inc., a national leader in campus management software sells STARS Campus Solutions to Campus Connect, Inc. an acquirer of Edtech companies.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Training Masters, Inc. , a national leader in campus management software, is excited to announce the acquisition of STARS Campus Solutions by Campus Connect, Inc. , a global long-term investor and acquirer of Edtech software businesses.

“With the acquisition of STARS by Campus Connect, there will be opportunities to further enhance STARS and to bring additional resources and services to our wonderful clients,” said Dr. Rita Girondi, president of Training Masters.“We have been providing campus management software and services for over 20 years, and we are proud of the accomplishments of our company.”

The Campus Connect team has the core values and the operating philosophy that match the STARS mission and values. They look to acquire companies that have a solid position in the market, and their businesses continue to operate autonomously under the brand that they have created.

Clients of STARS Campus Solutions can expect continued support for STARS Campus Solutions, with the same dedication to excellence and personalized service that they have experienced. Clients will also be able to benefit from lead generation services and solutions offered by other Campus Connect subsidiaries.

