Harbinger Horizon Launches Harbinger Media, Creating Video Content For Professional Development And Compliance Training

New service enables clients to customize media for human resources, executive courses, and more

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 -- Harbinger Horizon, considered one of the best California leadership development training firms, today announced the launch of Harbinger Media, which produces custom video content for corporate clients. Harbinger Media is a natural extension of Harbinger Horizon's established practices in the areas of professional development, consulting, organizational leadership, organizational compliance, and human resources (HR). The service answers the need for visually engaging training materials for organizations that want behavior transparency and appropriate internal and external interactions."We have found that many of our clients want to achieve an alignment between their internal branding and messaging and their compliance and training courses," explained Del Lampkin, Founder and CEO of Harbinger Horizon."A custom video can make a big difference in terms of engagement and understanding. That's the problem we're solving with Harbinger Media. Our videoshave the potential to create excitement and encourage active involvement by employees."The service is entirely custom, but Harbinger Horizon is gaining traction with clients for the production of videos that deal with new policy updates, change initiatives, orientation, and professional development."Success in training and development comes from making a personal connection," Lampkin added."When you can show employees a video that speaks to their distinct workplace issues, you're on the path to success."Harbinger Horizon is well known in the HR space for professional development and compliance training that supports both management and its employees. Certain societal issues have brought leadership training to the forefront of corporate and municipal organizations. Presentations are tailored to the needs and interests of companies addressing interaction in the workplace.Some of Harbinger Horizon's engaging training courses for HR compliance include:.Workplace harassment prevention.Cultural diversity.Team building.Workplace safety.Violence awareness"We are making a difference with proven methods of leadership and professional development," Lampkin said."With Harbinger Media, we're taking everything one step forward, helping our clients prioritize the skills and growth of their employees." Lampkin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to corporate development and training with a 23-year career as a Deputy Sheriff for one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation.For more information visit

