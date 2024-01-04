Inmedix Appoints Nathan Smith As CFO As It Approaches US Commercialization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Extensive and focused clinical diagnostic CFO experience added to the Inmedix executive team.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix , Inc., developers of immuno-autonomics and cloud-based clinical diagnostics to quantify stress biology with precision, announced today the appointment of Nathan Smith as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Nathan Smith is an accomplished executive in healthcare finance, boasting a rich, two-decade-long history in the public market sector. Prior to his current role, Nathan served as the Chief Financial Officer at Blackrock Neurotech. There, he was instrumental in securing venture capital, formulating strategic plans, and crafting the company's organizational structure. His impactful stint at Myriad Genetics Inc. is a testament to his financial acumen, where he excelled in investor relations, spearheaded mergers, and acquisitions, and supervised the treasury, accounting, and financial planning & analysis departments. This substantial contribution played a vital role in the organization's expansion, including acquisition of Crescendo Bioscience and later, sales of those rheumatology assets to LabCorp. Nathan holds a Master of Accountancy from the University of Virginia and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Finance from Brigham Young University.

"As the newly appointed CFO of Inmedix,” said Mr. Smith,“I am excited to bring my extensive experience in finance and public markets to an innovative company at the forefront of immuno-autonomics. I look forward to contributing to Inmedix's mission of advancing healthcare solutions, while driving financial strategies that support our growth and deliver value to our stakeholders."

Inmedix is defining the emerging medical field of immuno-autonomics: the interface between immune function and stress biology, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The natural stress response can beneficially impact immune function in the near term (1). However, chronic activation of the immune system by stress, mediated by the ANS, has been implicated in adversely affecting the onset and severity of autoimmune disease (2). With its CloudHRVTM diagnostic in development, Inmedix intends to provide the leading, precision tool to quantify ANS stress state to support research and clinical care.

“Without hyperbole, the opportunity to bring Nathan to the Inmedix team is a profoundly important milestone,” said Inmedix CEO & Co-founder Andrew J Holman, MD.“His specific expertise and success in the upper tier of clinical diagnostics is critical to our value proposition. Also, his broader contributions to Inmedix finance and our future success fills a role we have been holding open for a long time – for someone just like him. Our entire executive team and I are thrilled to be working with him to support bringing medical innovation to patients, clinicians, payers, and essential research efforts.”

References

1. Elenkov IJ, Wilder RL, Chrousos GP, Vizi ES. The sympathetic nerve – an integrative interface

between two supersystems: the brain and the immune system. Pharmacol Rev 2000;52:595-

638.

2. Taylor PC, Holman A J. Rheumatoid arthritis and the emergence of immuno-autonomics.

Rheumatology (Oxford). 2019 Dec 1;58(12):2079-2080. doi: 10.1093/rheumatology/kez216. PMID:

31177267.

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix® CloudHRVTM diagnostic system is leading the development of heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix's plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix's business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.

Andrew Holman

Inmedix Inc.

+1 206-412-5347

email us here