Law Protects Political Parties Members - Minister

Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra)-- Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Haditha Al-Khraisha, said that the government emphasized its adherence to the constitution, particularly with regard to holding parliamentary elections and upholding freedoms, by saying, "The law protects parties members and there is no need for fear."Al-Khraisha made his remarks as met at the parliamentary affairs ministry with secretary-generals of political parties, on Thursday.He added that from the beginning, Jordan has supported the Palestinian cause in actions rather than just words.By supporting the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and recognizing the positions of the Jordanian Armed Forces to safeguard border security from those who tamper with it, the Minister showed his appreciation to the parties for their positions during the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.He emphasized that political modernization is a continuous process and described the next stage as political parties, which calls for more involvement from all political forces in the next legislative elections.In addition, he emphasized how crucial it is for parties to increase the proportion of their members in certain Kingdom regions. He called for stepping up efforts to increase public awareness of party life, which the Ministry is currently carrying out by spreading awarness among women, youth, and all other segments of Jordanian society about the significance of political and party life.Regarding the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, the political party secretary-generals expressed gratitude to His Majesty the King for his positions. They also valued the roles played by the Jordanian Armed Forces, including their defense of the country's security against drug trafficking and criminal organizations as well as their deployment of military planes to conduct landing operations and deliver aid to the Palestinian people.