Army Chief Urges To Enhance Electronic Border Guard System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra)-- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti confirmed the keenness of the General Command of the Armed Forces to utilize all available capabilities. In order to improve border guard units' capacity to perform their responsibilities and duties effectively and competently in the face of infiltration and smuggling efforts, all the latest and most sophisticated equipment and means are to be supplied.This occurred during his Thursday inspection of several border guard units affiliated to the Eastern Military Zone, as part of his ongoing efforts to assess the operational, training, and logistical preparedness of military formations and units.Huneiti gave the order to bolster the electronic border guard system with radar monitoring equipment, stronger air support, and day-and-night surveillance cameras that can function in thick fog.Additionally, he gave instructions to create blueprints and gather the materials needed to build an electronic fence that would deter any kind of infiltration or smuggling due to the bad weather conditions, which included sandstorms and thick fog.In his tour of the Eastern Military Zone, he stated that the armed forces are still fighting all threats to the border fronts, preventing infiltration and smuggling operations through force, and opposing any attempts to weaken national security, scare the public, or undermine the stability of the Kingdom.Huneiti greeted the personnel of the border guard units he visited and expressed His Majesty the Supreme Commander's greetings. He also praised the high morale and distinguished level of the units, as well as the tremendous efforts made by the officers in their various positions to stand united against anyone attempting to compromise Jordan's security and stability.