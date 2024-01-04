Violations In Public Cleanliness Law Can Lead To Penalties Upto QR25,000

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Leaving abandoned vehicles in public fields, roads, and parking areas is a violation punishable by law that can lead to penalty of upto QR 25,000.
In a series of posts on social media, the Ministry of Municipality, drives awareness to the general public on a number of rules under the Public Cleanliness Law, as well as the penalties that its violation leads to.
Read Also
Homegrown agri-tech startup showcases innovative solutions Qatar 'fully prepared' to host spectacular World Aquatics Championships Souq Waqif International Honey & Dates Exhibitions begins in Feb
Another post draws attention to leaving waste in public places, squares, roads and streets that can attract a fine of QR 10,000.
A third post mentions that failing to fence vacant land or abandoned buildings that distort the landscape can be considered a violation and is punishable by law. This violation also has a penalty of upto QR 25,000.
The Ministry added that these penalties are as stated in Law No. 18 of 2017 Public Hygiene that was amended by Law No 6 of 2023.
MENAFN04012024000063011010ID1107685933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.