Cure® Announces 10 Finalists For Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI For Good

Cure ®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, today announced the 10 finalist teams for its inaugural Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI for Good. This Challenge is a bold initiative to incubate innovations by healthcare start-ups and entrepreneurs across disciplines and sectors to responsibly and equitably use artificial intelligence (AI). An independent advisory board of renowned healthcare experts selected the finalists, who will present virtual pitches in early January 2024 to an independent judging panel. The judges will select winning teams

to receive

one-year residencies at Cure, unrestricted

seed money, mentoring,

and resources

from a shared prize pool of up to $1 million.

"The outstanding caliber of submissions for our first Cure Xchange Challenge represented how resourceful, bright minds are collaborating to use AI to enhance accuracy, efficiencies and access in a variety of ways to advance health," said Seema Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Cure. "We look forward to the judges' final selections in January and welcoming the winning teams to Cure."

Cure collaborated with MIT Solve to operationalize the competition. The judges chose finalists who had submitted projects

designed to use AI to accelerate basic research, diagnose conditions, develop novel treatments, predict and prevent disease, or lead to better health outcomes and cures.

The 10 finalists include:



AI molecular tumor board : A multimodal AI system for clinical decision making in oncology.

BioticsAI : Use of AI to provide a 10x improvement in fetal abnormality detection in ultrasound.

Deepecho : Democratizing access to fetal ultrasound with AI.

Every Cure : Ensure every drug is used to treat every disease that it possibly can, so no patient suffers while a cure hides in plain sight.

mAI BioCurie : Revolutionize cell and gene therapy manufacturing through mechanistic AI (mAI).

NephroAI : AI-enabled clinical decision support tool to predict time-to-dialysis and provide personalized evidence-based blood pressure control treatment recommendations for people with chronic kidney disease.

Nutrible - Artificially Intelligent Social Workers : AI Social Workers instantly enroll families into food, utility and housing assistance programs, then offer immediate wellness visits and healthcare screenings.

Oatmeal Health : AI-enabled cancer screening provider focused on delivering early-detection, health equity, and care coordination services for marginalized communities of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and Health Plans.

Oben Health : AI-enabled platform that facilitates delivery of healthcare screenings, education and treatment via barbershops and salons. R-REA Remote Healthcare Platform : Telehealth-driven robotic system revolutionizing echocardiogram imaging through AI-enhanced accuracy and accessibility.

Cure will announce the winning teams in the first quarter of 2024. The Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI for Good is the inaugural challenge in a series that Cure is developing to foster and improve cross-disciplinary health innovation that addresses urgent health concerns without actionable curative solutions, such as Alzheimer's and neurological disease, rare diseases, pandemic preparedness, and public trust in science.

