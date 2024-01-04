(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Luqmaan SamieMANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A List Group Holdings, a leading private equity firm based in New York, proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement as CEO Luqmaan Samie guides the firm to a remarkable $4.5 billion capital raise. Simultaneously, the company unveils its latest venture, the A List Group Holdings LLP -an alternative multi-fund tailored for sophisticated investors.Under the visionary leadership of Luqmaan Samie, A List Group Holdings has navigated the financial landscape with acumen and strategic foresight, culminating in the unprecedented success of reaching a $4.5 billion capital milestone.This achievement solidifies the firm's position as a key player in the private equity sector and reflects the trust and confidence investors place in Mr. Samie's leadership.A List Group Holdings LLP, the newly launched UK fund, is poised to offer sophisticated investors unparalleled opportunities in the alternative investment space. As an alternative multi-fund, it aligns with the company's commitment to strategic and diversified investments, providing a unique avenue for investors to participate in the firm's continued success.Luqmaan Samie, expressing his enthusiasm for the new venture, stated, "The launch of A List Group Holdings LLP represents a significant step forward in expanding our global footprint. We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative investment strategies to sophisticated investors, providing them with access to a diverse range of opportunities within the alternative investment landscape."The press release location in Manhattan, New York, underscores A List Group Holdings' continued commitment to excellence in the heart of the financial world. The simultaneous celebration of the $4.5 billion capital raise and the launch of A List Group Holdings LLP showcases the firm's dedication to growth, innovation, and delivering value to its investors.About A List Group HoldingsA List Group Holdings is a leading private equity firm based in New York. Since its establishment in 2015, the firm has been dedicated to strategic and diversified investments, managing a vast portfolio of over 5,000 holdings. Led by CEO Luqmaan Samie with $150 billion in assets under management, A List Group Holdings has achieved a significant milestone with a capital raise of $4.5 billion. The company expands its global reach with the launch of A List Group Holdings LLP, an alternative multi-fund designed for sophisticated investors.

