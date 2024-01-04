Mentobo Launches Groundbreaking Mentorship Platform To Empower Success Seekers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Do you Mentobo?

Are You Ready to Succeed in the Business of Life?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the official launch of Mentobo , a game-changing association platform designed to connect successful mentors with eager mentees, empowering individuals to learn, grow, and succeed personally and professionally. Mentobo is on a mission to provide access to valuable systems, processes, cost-saving discount programs, group insurance models, educational resources, and more to accelerate success in the business of life.Mentobo's comprehensive platform offers a plethora of benefits, including access to over 10,000 discounts on a wide range of products and services, as well as life, health, dental, pet, and other insurance models that not only save money but also protect your family. The platform also boasts a substantial educational archive with over 5,000 pieces of content, including video courses covering topics like starting a 6-figure business and creating recurring income on Udemy.One of the standout features of Mentobo is its extensive library, comprising more than 500 proprietary books, guides, and templates in areas such as sales, marketing, business startup, project management, and more. This vast repository of knowledge is designed to equip users with the tools they need to excel in their personal and professional endeavors.At the heart of Mentobo's mission is the belief that mentorship should be accessible to all, regardless of background or circumstances. The platform was founded by Paul Szyarto , a seasoned strategy and transformation expert who holds degrees from prestigious institutions like Oxford University, Wharton Business School, and Franklin Pierce Law School. With 27 years of experience optimizing and maximizing the bottom lines of over 600 global companies, including industry giants like Microsoft, Goodyear, BP, GE, and Airbus, Paul Szyarto is a visionary leader committed to democratizing mentorship and success tools.Joining Paul in this endeavor to help everyone succeed at the business of life, include Art Santry, the Vice Chairman of Cushman and Wakefield, Mike Roberts, CEO of CPT Wealth Strategies, and Tony Adams, a highly accomplished real estate and property manager along with a team of business professionals, insurance agents, mentors, and technicians to support an incredible experience in the solution. Together, they have crafted Mentobo into a powerful learning and success solution that transcends boundaries and empowers individuals worldwide.Mentobo is set to become a beacon of hope for those striving to achieve their dreams and goals. By bringing together mentors and mentees, offering access to valuable resources, and fostering a community of shared growth, Mentobo is poised to redefine the way individuals succeed in the business of life.For those looking for direction, tools, and solutions to succeed in the business of life, access starts at $10 monthly, and for those choosing a Premium membership or above, they gain instant and guaranteed access to $10,000 in group term life benefits.If you have a passion for mentoring, Mentobo is searching for a maximum of 100 Professional Mentors to join and support the more than 200,000 targeted members in 2024 and will gain instant and guaranteed access to $20,000 group life insurance, $10,000 AME, $10,000 AD&D, and $10,000 Critical Care insurance, plus the ability to promote their courses, podcasts, products and more. In addition, Mentors will be featured in the Mentobo Publication Partner Network, which includes Economic Insider, US Business, Wall Street Times, Net Worth, and other top, globally accessed publications.For more information about Mentobo and its groundbreaking platform, please visitMedia Contact:Chas BilleraOperations SupportEmail: ...About Mentobo:Mentobo is a SaaS based association platform dedicated to connecting mentors and mentees, facilitating personal and professional growth, and providing access to essential systems, processes, discount programs, and insurance models. Founded by Paul Szyarto, a seasoned strategy and transformation expert, Mentobo aims to democratize mentorship and empower individuals to succeed in the business of life. Joined by a team of dedicated professionals, Mentobo is on a mission to transform lives through education, mentorship, and community support.

Chas Billera

Mentobo

...