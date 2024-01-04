Northpoint Management Continues Reign As A Top Employer, Clinching Coveted Awards In Multifamily Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NorthPoint Management, known for its steadfast commitment to workplace excellence, once again solidifies its standing as an industry leader. Following its noteworthy achievements as the top-ranked company in both the Best Places to Work Multifamily® and the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women categories last year, NorthPoint Management proudly retains its esteemed positions, securing 2nd place in both Best Places to Work Multifamily® and the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women, respectively, in this year's awards presented by Multifamily Leadership.



Adding to its illustrious achievements, earlier this year, NorthPoint Management was honored with the esteemed NAA Top Employer Award for 2023, further solidifying its commitment to fostering unparalleled workplace environments within the multifamily industry.



These remarkable accomplishments were unveiled amidst the Multifamily Innovation® Summit held in Phoenix, AZ, on December 5-6, 2023. The summit served as a platform for industry leaders to converge, exchange insights, and partake in the Multifamily Innovation® Showcase, amplifying connections among multifamily executives.



“We're thrilled to receive this recognition and incredibly proud of our Multifamily team members for their contributions to both development and operations,” said Lauren Arnsten, Director of Multifamily Operations.“Our core values set the foundation for our culture and guide us through every business decision. It's fantastic to see our team putting people first every day. This is a great win for everyone involved!”



Undoubtedly, the multifamily sector stands as a linchpin in the economy, injecting over $3.4 trillion annually and supporting upwards of 17.5 million jobs. The strategic embrace of apartment living continues to bolster economic growth and community development nationwide.



The Best Places to Work Multifamily® initiative celebrates companies that meticulously craft exceptional workplace cultures. As the multifamily landscape evolves, NorthPoint Management continues to champion resident experience and employee engagement, pivotal for surmounting challenges and fostering sustained growth.



Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership, underscores the significance of employee engagement as a paramount performance metric, often eclipsing traditional measures such as company size. Engaged employees consistently elevate productivity levels and contribute to fostering a vibrant organizational ecosystem.



Antrim states, "The new era of leadership in the multifamily industry is defined by a commitment to making a positive societal impact. It's about understanding and being aligned with the company's mission and vision, and this alignment is increasingly vital as businesses are called upon to take on greater societal responsibilities. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® honorees are at the forefront of this movement, poised to shape the future with a stronger, more influential voice.”



Beyond recognition, the program extends its benefits to all participants, offering a comprehensive "Insights Report." This report encapsulates employee feedback and the invaluable "Multifamily Leadership Benchmark Report," serving as an indispensable tool for companies striving to elevate their workplace culture.



For further details and registration for the "Best Places to Work Multifamily®" program, please visit .

