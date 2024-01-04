               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

2024 Represents 'Critical Juncture' For Future Of Democracy


1/4/2024 2:25:55 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Wenn mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung wählt: Um was geht es im "Superwahljahr" 2024? (original)

  • Français (fr) ((La démocratie pourrait être affaiblie dans une mesure qui menace sa survie))
  • Pусский (ru) Что готовит нам нынешний супер-выборный год?
    • Share
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • E-mail
    • Print
    • Copy link

    This year over four billion people are expected to go to the polls in 80 countries – that is more than twice as many people who voted last year.

    The elections range from countries like India, home to 1.42 billion people, to tiny North Macedonia's presidential election. The EconomistExternal link has called 2024“the biggest election year in history”.

    But many elections will not be totally free and fair: Russia is also voting, and it already seems fairly clear that President Vladimir Putin will enjoy another term in office.

    MENAFN04012024000210011054ID1107685845


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search