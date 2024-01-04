2024 Represents 'Critical Juncture' For Future Of Democracy

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
This year over four billion people are expected to go to the polls in 80 countries – that is more than twice as many people who voted last year.
The elections range from countries like India, home to 1.42 billion people, to tiny North Macedonia's presidential election. The EconomistExternal link has called 2024“the biggest election year in history”.
But many elections will not be totally free and fair: Russia is also voting, and it already seems fairly clear that President Vladimir Putin will enjoy another term in office.
