Brazil’S Haddad Maia To Play Abu Dhabi Open

São Paulo – Brazilian tennis player Beatriz Haddad Maia confirmed her participation in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, an upcoming tennis tournament from February 3 to 11 at the International Tennis Center at Zayed Sports City in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The tournament organizers announced the information this Thursday (4). Pictured above, Haddad Maia in the last edition of the competition.

“I'm thrilled to be taking part in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open for the second year in a row, and I'm sure it will be another great event,” she said, according to information from the Saudi news website Arab News.“Last year, tennis fans in the UAE made the tournament very special, and I'm looking forward to performing in front of them once more,” she said.

In the 2023 edition, Haddad Maia reached the competition's semifinals and was defeated by Swiss Belinda Bencic, the tournament champion. The Brazilian athlete is in 11th place in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) ranking after great performances throughout 2023.

