Mitigating The Economic Effects Of The Mine Closure

37 days after the Supreme Court of Justice declared the legal contract with the mining company unconstitutional, it is alarming and deeply disappointing that the government has not outlined, even in general terms, a plan to mitigate the economic and social impact on nearby communities. to Donoso, Omar Torrijos and La Pintada. The absence of a specific government plan not only perpetuates economic uncertainty, but also exposes them to even more pernicious influences. The vacuum left by the lack of government action is quickly being filled with populist and extremist discourses, which only serve to further polarize and destabilize the situation. Worse yet, the menacing shadow of organized crime looms over these areas, taking advantage of desperation and neglect. It is irresponsible and insensitive on the part of the government not to recognize the urgency of this situation. Inaction is not a viable option when the stability and well-being of so many citizens are at stake. It is imperative that the government acts quickly and decisively, developing and implementing a plan that addresses the immediate economic consequences and provides long-term support for the sustainable development of these communities. – LA PRENSA, Jan. 4.