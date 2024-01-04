Euro Credit Supply: Gearing Up For A Busy January
(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary
Expect some indigestion in January
Corporate supply ended the year at €306bn, marking an increase from last year's total of €256bn.
Substantial supply expected in January and in 1Q24
Financials supply reached €316bn in 2023 a strong €26bn ahead of the 2022 total.
Author:
Timothy Rahill, Marine Leleux
