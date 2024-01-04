US Dollar Credit Supply: Forecasting US$650Bn In Corp Supply In 2024

(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary

2024 supply numbers expected to be similar to 2023

Very much in line with expectations, USD corporate supply ended 2023 at US$647bn, increasing from 2022 but still below the levels for 2019 to 2021. Net Supply in 2023 totalled US$114bn, much lower than previous years with the exception of 2022.

Low net supply in 2023

USD financial supply totalled US$445bn in 2023, significantly lower than the levels seen in 2020 to 2022. Similarly, net supply was a modest US$112bn, more in line with levels of 2019 and before. For 2024, redemptions are due to be more-or-less in line with 2023 at US$337bn.