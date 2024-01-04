Biomednewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) CEO Releases Shareholder Letter

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(NASDAQ: SCNI) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on

development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products,

has released a letter from its CEO,

Amir Reichman. In the letter, Reichman summarizes the company's 2023 accomplishments and looks forward to 2024. According to the letter, company highlights for the year include a recently completed ex-vivo study that indicates the potential of SCNI's anti-IL-17 VHH antibody (“NanoAb”) to effectively and conveniently treat mild to moderate plaque psoriasis; the launch of Scinai Bioservices, the company's boutique, end-to-end CDMO (“CDMO”) business unit, which will focus on assisting biotech companies to bring their products to market; capital infusions that included the European Investment Bank (“EIB”) extending the maturity of its financial facility with Scinai from 2027 to 2031, a follow-on offering, a warrant exercise agreement and the awarding of a nondilutive grant from the Israel Innovation Authority; and the unveiling of a new Scinai look that including new branding and a logo. The company also announced that it will host an upcoming webinar to provide further details about the letter as well as answer questions; the webinar is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024.“In 2024, Scinai plans to build on 2023's momentum,” said Scinai Immunotherapeutics CEO Amir Reichman

in the letter.“We plan to complete the necessary requirements, including in-vivo and toxicology studies and GMP manufacturing, to initiate human clinical trials for our anti-IL-17 NanoAb by early next year. We also intend to grow our CDMO business, further strengthen our pipeline through our

ongoing collaboration with

Max Planck

and UMG, and pursue business development and partnerships in order to build long-term value for our CDMO customers, patients and our investors.”

