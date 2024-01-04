EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG / Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG supports GORE German Office Real Estate in structuring and implementing the non-cash capital increase

04.01.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEON EQUITY AG supports GORE German Office Real Estate in structuring and implementing the non-cash capital increase

Frankfurt am Main, January 04, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, is acting as advisor to GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") on the structuring and implementation of its non-cash capital increase. At an extraordinary general meeting of GORE on November 30, 2023, it was decided, among other things, to acquire the parking garage technology company Fist Move as part of a capital increase in kind. With this acquisition, GORE is refocusing its business model in order to become a leading player in the rapidly growing market for automated parking. NEON EQUITY is supporting this process. As part of the refocusing, GORE is also planning to change its name to "GORE Technologies AG". Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY: "We support GORE's plans and are delighted to be able to advise the company on its growth strategy. Automated parking reduces pollutant emissions in automobile traffic and reduces the need for space, especially in inner-city areas. With our expertise in capital market transactions, we also plan to advise and support other companies from our portfolio." About NEON EQUITY NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

...



04.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: NEON EQUITY AG Mörfelder Landstraße 277 60598 Frankfurt Germany E-mail: ... ISIN: DE000A3DW408 WKN: A3DW40 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich EQS News ID: 1807945



End of News EQS News Service