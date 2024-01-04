EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer and Aptar Digital Health collaborate to develop integrated solution for cancer therapy

04.01.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer and Aptar Digital Health collaborate to develop integrated solution for cancer therapy



Subcutaneous administration of oncology drugs with digital therapy support

Integrating Gx SensAir drug delivery device with Aptar's Digital Health platform Solution aims to improve the patient experience and quality of life of cancer patients

Düsseldorf, January 4, 2024 – Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, and Aptar Digital Health, a global expert in Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), digital Patient Support Programs (PSPs) and disease management solutions, collaborate to develop an integrated solution for cancer therapy management. As part of this collaboration, the Gx SensAir on-body drug delivery device will be connected to Aptar Digital Health's software-as-a-medical device platform to improve the treatment experience and outcomes of cancer patients. Gx SensAir can be used to administer large molecule biopharmaceuticals subcutaneously. The integrated solution aims to facilitate the onboarding of patients to new therapies, accompany them and help them better manage adverse effects, and make it easier to monitor patients remotely, ultimately improving treatment adherence and clinical outcomes. “Combining our efforts opens up new exciting possibilities for optimizing the respective drug therapy and improving the quality of life for cancer patients”, said Daniel Diezi, Vice President Digitalization & New Business Models at Gerresheimer.“This collaboration in oncology will lay the groundwork for Aptar Digital Health and Gerresheimer to potentially expand into other therapeutic areas in the future.”

“We are honored to collaborate with Gerresheimer, a global industrial partner in drug delivery devices,” said Sai Shankar, President of Aptar Digital Health.“By combining our collective and proprietary expertise in device and software engineering, we believe this collaboration has the potential to deliver innovative solutions for patients, healthcare providers and the healthcare industry.” Enhancing patient experience Both companies believe that patient experience in oncology can be improved with innovative subcutaneous injection devices and digital platforms. For pharmaceutical companies, this collaboration is an opportunity to offer a patient-centric solution, and tackle challenges such as treatment interruptions or discontinuations related to administration issues or adverse effects. It also supports the transition from intravenous to subcutaneous administration of oncology drugs. Support and accompaniment of immunotherapies The integrated solution will first be designed for targeted anticancer therapies such as PD-1/PDL-1, CTLA-4, with the potential to expand to all therapies delivered subcutaneously.

About Aptar Digital Health

Aptar Pharma's Digital Health division is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar Digital Health creates end-to-end solutions to enhance patient experiences every day, leveraging a holistic ecosystem of digital interventions. Amplified by an industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions, Aptar Digital Health's offering combines mobile and web apps, connected drug delivery systems, onboarding, training and advanced data analytics services to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,500 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, please visit and . About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. With 36 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. With over 11,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €1 in 2022. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6). For more information please visit .

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Jutta Lorberg

Head of Corporate Communication

T +49 211 6181 264

...



Maurizio Mazza

Manager Investor Relations

T +49 211 6181 108

...

04.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Gerresheimer AG Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4 40468 Duesseldorf Germany Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-314 Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121 E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6 WKN: A0LD6E Indices: MDAX (Aktie) Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1808169



End of News EQS News Service