48.80 Lakh Apply For PM Vishwakarma Scheme 1.32 Lakh Successful Applicants

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 4 (KNN) The PM Vishwakarma Scheme has achieved remarkable success, boasting a total of 48.80 lakh enrolments and registering over 1.32 lakh successful applications, as of December 30, 2023, according to a MSME Ministry release, on Wednesday.

Under this initiative, registered applicants undergo a five-day 'Basic Training.' Following successful training, those who opt for credit support can benefit from collateral-free credit.

Launched on September 17, 2023, the Scheme focuses on enhancing the quality and reach of products and services offered by artisans and craftspeople.

The ultimate aim is to integrate 'Vishwakarmas' into both domestic and global value chains.

The scheme has a broader goal of providing comprehensive end-to-end support to Vishwakarmas, enabling artisans and craftspeople to ascend the value chain in their respective trades.

As a fully funded Central Sector Scheme by the Government of India, it carries an initial outlay of Rs. 13,000 crore for the period 2023-24 to 2027-28.

(KNN Bureau)