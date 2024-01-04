Union Ministers Inaugurate Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 4 (KNN) The 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024' commenced with an inauguration led by Chief Guest, Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Guest of Honour, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi today.

At the event, the Ministers presented the National One District One Product (ODOP) Awards 2023 to the winners.

Addressing the inauguration, Shri Goyal praised the government's collective effort under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the betterment of the 140 crore Indians.

He commended the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024' as a representation of the comprehensive government approach emphasised by the Prime Minister over the last decade.

Shri Piyush Goyal emphasized India's economic aspirations, aiming for a USD 5 trillion economy and becoming the third-largest GDP in the world by 2027. He underscored the importance of teamwork among 140 crore Indians following the principles of Amrit Kaal enunciated by the Prime Minister.

Dr. S. Jaishankar highlighted the potential of the ODOP initiative to drive tourism sector growth, leading to increased employment. He emphasised the significance of branding and promotion to boost demand, stating that ODOP and Geographical Indicators (GI) play crucial roles in promoting traditional Indian products.

He mentioned how ODOP showcased India globally during G20 events, where artisans, sellers, and weavers gained visibility. He revealed that the government gifts ODOP products to foreign delegates, boosting outbound shipments through collaboration between the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024, hosted by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is a celebration of India's journey towards self-reliance, showcasing cultural heritage, talents, and innovation.

The event, taking place from January 3rd to 10th in New Delhi, features distinct zones displaying technological advancements, economic developments, and diverse local products from different states and union territories.

(KNN Bureau)