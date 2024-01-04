Retailer Associations And Vmentor.Ai Join Hands For Retail Education In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Jan 4 (KNN) Retailers Association of India (RAI), the unified voice representing Indian retailers, and VMentor, a leading technology-driven mentoring company, have unveiled a ground-breaking collaboration with the aim of transforming retail education in India.

In this strategic alliance, RAI and VMentor will collaboratively develop and launch specialised short-term courses tailored for the retail industry.

These courses, meticulously designed, target current employees of RAI member organisations, equipping them with cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills essential for thriving in the dynamic retail landscape.

The curriculum will be delivered through a hybrid model, seamlessly blending in-person instruction with online learning to ensure accessibility for participants.

Participants in these courses will undergo a rigorous training process, concluding with a certification upon successful completion.

This certification not only enhances their professional profiles but also contributes to elevating the standards of retailing in India.

The partnership emphasises continuous improvement and adaptation, with regular assessments and evaluations to ensure the courses remain relevant and impactful.

(KNN Bureau)