Valeo And Applied Intuition Partner To Provide Digital Twin Technology For ADAS Simulation

Valeo , a global leader in automotive technology, and Applied Intuition , a vehicle software supplier, are partnering to provide a digital twin platform for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) sensor simulation. The joint solution will allow automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to bring safe and reliable ADAS features to market faster.

Digital twin depicting camera output and LiDAR overlay

Valeo and Applied Intuition's platform will provide OEMs with a digital twin database representing locations all around the world, offering an extensive and diverse set of scenarios and environments for ADAS perception testing and validation. Using the digital twins in Applied Intuition's sensor simulation product, Spectral , OEMs can create more accurate simulations than using traditional simulation methods. This allows OEMs to ensure the safety, performance, and reliability of critical algorithms and to develop production-ready ADAS perception systems more rapidly.

The digital twin platform focuses on simulating Valeo's SCALATM

3 LiDAR and expands to other Valeo sensors for software-in-the-loop (SIL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing.

"Valeo has always been at the forefront of automotive innovation," said Clement Nouvel, CTO of Valeo LiDAR. "Our partnership with Applied Intuition exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and how fast autonomous driving features can be brought to end-customers while improving safety. Together, we aim to redefine the future of LiDAR perception through digital twin technology."

"Digital twins create huge advantages for ADAS simulation," said Peter Ludwig, CTO and Co-Founder of Applied Intuition. "Digital-twin-based simulations achieve more breadth and accuracy than any other simulation technology. Paired with Applied Intuition's deterministic Spectral simulator and accurate sensor models of the Valeo SCALATM

3 LiDAR, our digital twins are paving the way for safer, more rapid deployment of ADAS systems worldwide."

The partnership between Valeo and Applied Intuition marks a significant milestone in the automotive industry's journey toward safer, more efficient, and more intelligent mobility solutions. The two companies will continue to innovate and build state-of-the-art technology that enables faster, safer, and more reliable transport.

About Valeo

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 20 billion euros in sales in 2022 | 109,900 employees at December 31, 2022 | 29 countries, 183 plants, 21 research centers, 44 development centers, 18 distribution platforms.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition is a vehicle software supplier that accelerates the adoption of safe and intelligent machines worldwide. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition provides a simulation and validation platform for various industries such as automotive, trucking, construction, and more. 17 of the top 20 global automakers rely on Applied Intuition's solutions to shorten development cycles, deliver high-quality systems, and accelerate the production of modern vehicles with confidence. Applied Intuition is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Ann Arbor, MI, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Munich, Stockholm, Seoul, and Tokyo. Learn more at

.

