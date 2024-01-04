Novig Debuts First-Of-Its-Kind Commission-Free Sports Betting App In Colorado

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novig, the trailblazing force in sports betting technology, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary commission-free sports betting app in Colorado, marking the company's debut in the state.

Novig's innovative platform eliminates traditional fees, providing users with a unique and cost-effective way to engage in sports betting. Instead of charging everyday bettors, Novig generates revenue by charging market makers and professional bettors. With a user-friendly interface and cutting-edge features, Novig aims to redefine the sports betting experience for Colorado sports fans.

"We're thrilled to introduce our commission-free sports betting app to the vibrant community of Colorado. Novig is committed to delivering a seamless and cost-effective platform that enhances the enjoyment of sports betting," said Jacob Fortinsky, CEO of Novig. "Using Novig really should be a no-brainer for sports bettors: we're offering the same betting experience users are accustomed to, but better prices, faster in-game trading, more transparency, and a number of innovative features like liquidity screens, position tracking, and partial cash outs."

Novig currently offers moneyline, spread, and total markets in NFL, NBA, NCAAF, NCAAB, and MLB, but in the coming months, it will offer tennis and soccer markets, as well as player props, futures, parlays, SGPs, and various peer-to-peer competitions.

Until exchange wagering is approved by the CLGC, Novig will be operating as an internet sports betting operator and not an exchange.

ABOUT NOVIG



Founded by Jacob Fortinsky and Kelechi Ukah, Novig is a new sports betting market available in Colorado. Based in New York City, the team comes from top Silicon Valley and Wall Street firms and is backed by leading investors including Y Combinator, Lux Capital, Soma Capital, Paul Graham, Joe Montana, Innospark Ventures, Jared Heyman, and the founders of Instacart and Dropbox. For more information, visit or follow on Twitter or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Novig