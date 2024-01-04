New Young Adult Mystery Novel Sophie Takes Readers On A Thrilling Adventure In Mystic, Connecticut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mystic has more than landmarks like Mystic Bridge and Mystic Pizza. Sophie and her Stonington High School friends uncover secrets and murder in Devils Cove.

- Ben CableLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fans of young adult mystery novels are in for a treat as author Ben Cable releases his latest book, "Sophie ." Set in the charming town of Mystic, Connecticut, this novel takes readers on a thrilling adventure filled with real backdrops as well as mysterious locations.Readers will be captivated by the story of Sophie, a young girl who moves to Mystic and quickly makes friends with a group of fellow mystery enthusiasts. Together, they form the Gumshoe Detective Agency and embark on a journey to solve the town's most puzzling mysteries. From the iconic Mystic Bridge to the halls of Stonington High School and even the famous Mystic Pizza, readers will feel like they are right there with Sophie and her friends as they unravel the town's secrets.What sets "Sophie" apart from other young adult fiction mystery novels is its use of real locations in Mystic, Connecticut. Author Ben Cable, who grew up in Mystic, wanted to bring the town to life in his book and give readers a sense of the town's charm and mystery. From the hidden Devil's Cove to the quaint streets of downtown Mystic, readers will be transported to this enchanting tow, real and imaginary, and feel like they are a part of the story.Cable's "Sophie" has received rave reviews from early readers, with many praising the book for its engaging plot, relatable characters, and vivid descriptions of Mystic. This book is a must-read for anyone who loves a good mystery and wants to experience the beauty and intrigue of Mystic, Connecticut. "Sophie" is now available for purchase online on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Don't miss out on this exciting new release that will keep readers on the edge of their seats until the very end.For more information about "Sophie" and author Ben Cable, please visit her website or follow her on social media. Join Sophie and her friends on their thrilling adventures in Mystic, Connecticut, and get ready to be swept away in this captivating young adult mystery novel.Ben Cable points out that Sophie has also started branded clothing featuring Mystic, Devil's Cove, Stonington High, and The Gumshoe Detective Agency, available on SophieMystery.

