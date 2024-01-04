Vocs AI: The Future Of Speech-To-Speech AI Voice Generation Expands Artist Roster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vocs AI , the leading speech-to-speech AI voice generator, is proud to announce the expansion of its AI artist roster to over 30 incredibly talented virtual singers, rappers, and voiceover artists . With its groundbreaking technology, Vocs AI empowers musicians, music producers, podcasters, content creators, ad agencies, and video game studios to create stunning vocal performances like never before.Vocs AI's platform enables users to effortlessly convert their clean acapella vocal recordings into the AI artist of their choice, giving them complete control over the pitch, tone, and emotion of the AI-generated vocals. Unlike traditional text-to-speech systems, Vocs AI delivers studio-quality results without the robotic sound, providing users with a seamless and immersive experience.We built Vocs AI to democratize access to premium voice talent," said Craig Fechter, Founder of Vocs AI. "Our technology allows anyone to audition AI vocalists until they find the perfect voice for their specific needs. With over 30 options now, we have a singer for every genre and application at a fraction of the cost and effort."Vocs AI offers a range of pricing tiers to cater to different user needs. The Free Forever plan includes access to three AI artists, 100 downloads, and standard quality conversions. For those seeking more advanced features, the Pro Plan, priced at $5.99 per month, offers access to 10 AI artists, 350 downloads, and high-quality, high-fidelity conversions. The Studio Plan, priced at $15.99 per month, provides users with unlimited downloads, ultra-HQ conversions, and over 1000 royalty-free instrumental samples and full instrumental tracks to kickstart their songs.To celebrate the expansion and showcase the platform's capabilities, Vocs AI is offering new users a 7-day free trial of the premium Studio plan, with no credit card required. This exclusive opportunity allows users to experience the full potential of Vocs AI and witness firsthand how it can elevate their creative projects.Vocs AI has already garnered significant attention within the music and content creation community during its beta phase, and this press release serves as a formal introduction to those who may not yet be familiar with the platform. The expansion of the AI artist roster to over 30 is a testament to Vocs AI's commitment to providing users with a wide range of artistic styles and genres to choose from.About Vocs AI:Vocs AI is a speech-to-speech AI voice generator that allows users to transform their clean acapella vocal recordings into the AI artist of their choice. With an expanding roster of over 30 original AI singers, rappers, and voiceover artists, Vocs AI provides users with unparalleled creative possibilities. The platform caters to musicians, music producers, podcasters, content creators, ad agencies, and video game studios. For more information, please visit .

