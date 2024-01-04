Coloring The Craft Brewing Alphabet - A Unique Educational Journey Through Brewing, Now On Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

front cover of coloring book

Blending cartoon-style illustrations with informative content, this coloring book is ideal for young artists, families, and beer enthusiasts alike.

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Schmalzle family - Aaron, JoJo, and OG - proudly announce their new book, "Coloring the Craft Brewing Alphabet ," available on Amazon. This 60-page, large print coloring book offers a playful yet educational exploration of brewing terms from A to Z, perfect for ages from babies to 18 years.Blending cartoon-style illustrations with informative content, this book is ideal for young artists, families, and beer enthusiasts. Readers will enjoy a journey through the craft brewing world, engaging in both art and learning. Published independently on December 31, 2023, the book's dimensions are 8.27 x 0.14 x 11.69 inches.Available in paperback, "Coloring the Craft Brewing Alphabet" is an innovative approach to learning about brewing. It's a must-have for anyone interested in combining creativity with education in the field of craft brewing.For more information, or to arrange an interview, please contact ...About the Authors:The Schmalzle family brings a unique blend of creativity and passion for brewing, creating an educational and engaging experience for all ages.View the book on AmazonFrom the back of the book:“Embark on a whimsical journey through the alphabet with "Coloring the Craft Brewing Alphabet," a uniquely crafted coloring book that brings the world of craft brewing to life for colorists of all ages. Each page is a delightful exploration of a key brewing term, from 'Ale' to 'Zymurgy', illustrated in a playful, cartoon style that's perfect for young artists and beer enthusiasts alike.Dive into the vibrant world of hops, learn about the intricacies of fermentation, and celebrate the festive spirit of Oktoberfest, all while adding your creative touch to every page. This coloring book not only offers hours of artistic fun but also serves as an educational journey through the art and science of brewing.Perfect for families to enjoy together in a taproom, or for craft beer lovers to relax with at home, "Coloring the Craft Brewing Alphabet" is more than just a coloring book--It's an interactive learning experience. Grab your crayons and beers (lemonade for the little ones!) and toast to a journey through the craft brewing world, one colorful letter at a time.Discover "Coloring the Craft Brewing Alphabet," a delightful creation by our favorite family from "The Great Brew" series: Aaron, JoJo, and their daughter, OG. Owners of The Local Brew Company in Ruskin, FL, they've combined their love for craft brewing with OG's creative spirit. This coloring book, inspired by their family business, is designed to keep OG engaged and learning alongside her parents. It's a celebration of creativity, family, and the joy of craft brewing, perfect for anyone who loves to color and explore. Join the fun and learning in this vibrant journey through the alphabet of brewing !”Contact Information:Aaron, JoJo, and OG Schmalzle...

