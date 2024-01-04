Top Dietary Changes Americans Will Make In 2024

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

NEWS COPY W/ VIDEO + INFOGRAPHIC

With New Year's resolutions top of mind for many, over a third (34%) of people think their diet will be the most challenging to improve this year, more so than their romantic relationship (22%) and even their career (9%), new research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 participants found dietary changes are front and center for 2024 - making more ethical food choices is the biggest goal of the year for nearly six in 10 (57%) respondents, followed by developing more eco-friendly daily habits (56%) and limiting red meat consumption (37%).

And 63% will likely swap what they're currently consuming for healthier alternatives, with 67% planning to make at least three healthy swaps.

Those swaps include eating more turkey instead of pork (31%), drinking more water in place of sugary beverages (62%), making homemade salad dressing instead of store-bought (59%), eating fruits instead of candy (34%).





Half will also reexamine their breakfast choices, with 85% of those making healthy swaps next year opting for turkey over pork in their choice of bacon.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Godshall's Quality Meats, the survey also found people's biggest motivator is being healthy for their partner, more so than for themselves (28% vs. 19%).

But they also anticipate some roadblocks ahead. More than seven in 10 (73%) think it'll be difficult to learn how to cook or prepare healthier alternatives for the swaps they're making.

Others believe getting their household to enjoy these options (59%) and finding new favorites for go-to foods (51%) won't be so easy.

“For anyone who is eating a high protein diet or looking to reduce their fat consumption, swapping turkey bacon for pork bacon is a simple, healthy change to make,” said Parker Wallace, owner of Parker's Plate.“All-natural turkey bacon has less total fat and half the saturated fat compared to pork bacon, plus it tastes delicious!”

When it comes to making healthier choices, nearly eight in 10 (78%) said it's easier to start with small swaps than to change their entire diet.

And they're letting their experience do the talking - six in 10 (60%) have previously made some of the healthy swaps they plan to make next year in prior years.

“With eco-friendly habits becoming more of a priority for consumers in 2024, it's important to look for brands that take sustainable actions to create an environmental impact," said Ron Godshall, President of Godshall's Quality Meats. "We've made a commitment to going green by using solar energy and clean burning natural gas in addition to reducing our carbon footprint."

MOST CHALLENGING AREAS OF LIFE TO IMPROVE IN 2024



Personal hobbies and interests - 49%

Fitness - 43%

Diet - 34%

Family and friendships - 27%

Romantic relationship - 22% Career - 9%

PEOPLE'S BIGGEST GOALS FOR 2024



Make more ethical food choices - 57%

Develop more eco-friendly daily habits (e.g., conserving water/electricity, using reusable tote bags, etc.) - 56%

Limit red meat consumption - 37%

Eat healthier - 37%

Spend more time with family - 29%

Find a more fulfilling job - 13% Increase my income - 11%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 people who follow an omnivore diet was commissioned by Godshall's between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, 2023 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).