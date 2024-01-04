Techmediabreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Partners With Online Tree-Planting Platform To Plant Trees In Kenya

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading player in the digital asset landscape bridging the gap between traditional finance and
decentralized
finance, has initiated the planting of 500 mangrove trees in
Kenya. DLMI is partnering with Evertreen in this tree-planting initiative; the trees planted are expected to absorb 154 tons of CO2 over their lifespan. DLMI's partnership with Evertreen addresses deforestation, supports habitat protection and advances sustainable development goals established by the United Nations. In addition, the company will continue to plant trees every month, with the objective of planting millions of trees over the next decade. The company opted to plant mangroves because they are recognized for preventing erosion, aiding in climate-change mitigation, supporting biodiversity and sustaining local fisheries-dependent communities. An online tree-planting platform operating worldwide, Evertreen enables users to plant trees and track them via satellite. Evertreen trees are planted by local farmers and bring environmental, social, and economic benefits.“The primary objective of our tree-planting partnership with
Evertreen
is to address deforestation and support habitat protection,” said Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito in the press release.“We are committed to doing everything we can with the power and reach of DLMI, our subsidiaries, and with the support of our wonderful partners around the world, to bring attention and focus to deforestation and great initiatives and companies like Evertreen that can help combat this.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.
Founded in Utah in 1954,
Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's
goal
is
to
responsibly
innovate and develop
valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money: digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
