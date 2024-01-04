Biomednewsbreaks Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. (SIGY) CEO Releases Shareholder Letter Outlining Opportunities, Challenges, Processes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCQB: SIGY) , a development-stage medical technology company, has released a shareholder letter from chair and CEO Jim Joyce. In the letter, whose objective is to help shareholders better understand SIGY opportunities, challenges and decision-making processes, Joyce reiterates the company's long-term objective of building an enduring organization whose therapies save lives. The letter included an update on the company's proposed underwritten financing and then discussed in detail the company's portfolio of new therapies.“Our endeavors today are comprised of Sigyn Therapy(TM)

to address pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, the ImmunePrep(TM)

platform to enhance the performance of immunotherapeutic antibodies, ChemoPrep(TM)

to improve the delivery of chemotherapy and ChemoPure(TM)

to reduce chemotoxicity,” said Sigyn Therapeutics CEO and chair Jim Joyce in the letter.“Furthermore, our clinical plan to advance Sigyn Therapy has evolved to become more expansive and enrollable, with clinical sites and principal investigators now in place for first-in-human studies. . . . We are advancing Sigyn Therapy to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders that are not addressed with FDA-approved drugs. Our candidate treatment indications include community-acquired pneumonia, drug-resistant viral & bacterial infections, endotoxemia, and sepsis, the leading cause of hospital deaths in the United States. . . . We have created an expansive lineup of therapeutic candidates with support from industry colleagues and the steadfast dedication of our team. A team that is not naïve to the challenges of advancing medical devices through FDA. A team focused on building an enduring organization whose therapies save lives.”

To view the full letter, visit



About Sigyn Therapeutics Inc.

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage, medical-technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company's therapeutic candidates include the ImmunePrepplatform, ChemoPrep, ChemoPure, and Sigyn Therapy. ImmunePrep is a development-stage commercialization platform to enhance and extend the performance of immunotherapeutic antibodies, which account for nine of the top 15 best-selling cancer therapy drugs. ChemoPrep is designed to optimize the delivery of cancer chemotherapy to tumor-site targets, while ChemoPureextracts off-target chemotherapy from the bloodstream to reduce treatment toxicity. Sigyn Therapy is a novel blood purification technology being advanced to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders. To date, in vitro studies have demonstrated the ability of Sigyn Therapy to reduce the circulating prevalence of 12 different pathogen and inflammatory-disease targets from human blood plasma. Based on these outcomes, candidate treatment indications include community-acquired pneumonia, endotoxemia, drug-resistant viral and bacterial infections, and sepsis, the leading cause of hospital deaths in the United States. First-in-human feasibility studies of Sigyn Therapy plan to enroll end-stage renal disease (“ESRD”) patients with endotoxemia and concurrent inflammation, which are highly prevalent and associated with increased mortality in the ESRD population. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN