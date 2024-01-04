Biomednewsbreaks Profound Medical Corp. (TSX: PRN) (NASDAQ: PROF) Announces Pricing Of US$20M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Profound Medical (TSX: PRN) (NASDAQ: PROF)

recently announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,666,667 common shares, each at a price to the public of US$7.50, led by health care-focused institutional investors. Of approximately US$20,000,000 in gross proceeds from the offering, the company intends to use net proceeds to fund the continued commercialization of the TULSA-PRO(R) system in the United States, to fund the continued development and commercialization of the TULSA-PRO system and the Sonalleve(R) system globally, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue. Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO(R), a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient's natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (“BPH”). TULSA-PRO is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve(R), an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

