Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Seeks To Raise Up To $10 Million From Regulation A Offering

Mountain Top Properties is filing to conduct a Regulation A equity offering

The equity offering will look to raise up to $10 million in gross proceeds, which will be deployed towards the company's real estate development efforts in the Hamptons

The company has partnered with On Site Builder Construction, a long-standing and reputed Hamptons-based developer to construct and market turnkey residential properties The company will also be seeking to expand its technologically driven property management business across the Northeastern U.S. region

Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) , a diversified real estate holding company focused around building, acquiring, marketing and operating assets through its wholly owned affiliates has recently announced that it has filed to conduct a Regulation A offering, which will seek to raise up to $10 million in gross proceeds, destined to be deployed in support of the company's real estate development plans within the exclusive Hamptons real estate market. In addition, the company is planning to expand on its technologically driven property management business centered on the larger Northeastern U.S. region ( ).

Through its Mountain Top Capital Fund I, Mountain Top Realty has sought to raise $75 million to build, acquire, renovate, and remarket homes in the Hamptons; thus far, the fund has already received debt capital commitments amounting to 70 percent of their anticipated real estate acquisition costs as...

