Investornewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Eyes Enormous Opportunities Across Its Clinical Development Programs

is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental health care by developing new and innovative next-generation psychedelic-based treatment options. The company today outlined its recent positive Phase 2 CYB003 topline results in MDD and near-term milestones across its clinical-stage deuterated psilocybin and dDMT programs in development for the treatment of multiple mental health conditions.“The recently reported safety and efficacy datasets from our lead clinical programs compare extremely favorably to currently approved treatments for depression and anxiety disorders, where there remain significant unmet needs for patients. The first quarter of 2024 should be another active and productive period for us, as we advance our clinical programs. For CYB003, we expect to have 12-week efficacy data and an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA'). That discussion will inform the design of a Phase 3 study, which we plan to commence around the end of the first quarter. For our dDMT programs, we plan to initiate a Phase 2 trial of CYB004 in generalized anxiety disorder ('GAD'),” said Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin.“As we look ahead, we see enormous opportunities for progress across our differentiated programs and development pipeline. With each promising dataset, we gain confidence in our ability to revolutionize the treatment of mental health disorders and to give patients and providers hope for longer lasting and improved outcomes.”

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental health care is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit

