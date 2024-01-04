Investornewsbreaks Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Successfully Completes First Phase Of Dose-Ranging SPC-15 Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) , a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today provided an update on its dose-ranging study of SPC-15, a targeted prophylactic treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”). The purpose of the study is to identify the maximum tolerated intranasal dose of the drug and pharmacokinetic in small animals to determine the therapeutically relevant dose range with the goal of advancing toward human trials. The six- to eight-week study includes single ascending dose evaluation (phase 1) and a seven-day repeat intranasal dose toxicity and pharmacokinetic study. In the study's first phase, all animals appeared to tolerate the intranasal dosing procedure well, with minimal struggling and no sneezing observed.“There have been no adverse clinical observations reported to date for this study, which began in late November 2023 and will conclude in first quarter 2024,” said Silo Pharma CEO Eric Weisblum.“If successful, this non-GLP study will be followed by a GLP safety and toxicology study, both of which will be utilized in connection with filing an expected Investigational New Drug ('IND') application with the FDA.”

About Silo Pharma Inc.

Silo Pharma is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer's disease and other rare neurological disorders. Silo's mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research, which it believes will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information about the company, visit

.

